Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Troy Lloyd Foster, 48, Bloomfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Tyler Hardin, 27, Bardstown, charge information not available. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan 15, 2022.

John David Gaylor, 56, Clairfield, Tenn., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; reckless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Wayne Phillips, 40, Bardstown, possession of marijuana (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 4:58 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

-30-