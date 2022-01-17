Obituary: Frances Osborne Haydon, 96, Springfield

Frances Osborne Haydon, 96, of East Grundy Ave., Springfield, died at 4:24 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at her home.

She is survived by four daughters, Mary Ann Hale, Nancy (David) Carney and Betty Carol (Louis) Barber, all of Springfield and Laura Lynn Haydon of Louisville; three sons, Charles Harry “Charlie” (Mary) Haydon Jr. and Joe Pat (Nell) Haydon, both of Springfield, and Hugh Alan (Kim) Haydon of Louisville; four sisters, Therese Allen of Bardstown and Shirley Rogers, both of Bardstown, Aline O’Mary of Louisville and Louise Hicks of Glendale, West Va.; 29 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, and 7-9:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, with a 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Face masks are requested at the funeral home and the church please.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Dominic. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

