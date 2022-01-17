Obituary: Athel D. ‘A.D.’ Noel, 85, Bloomfield
Athel D. “A.D.” Noel, 85, of Bloomfield, died at 10:14 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was a native of Shelby County. He was born Jan. 7, 1937, to the late Otha and Mary Taylor Noel. He was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God of Prophecy. He was a former employee of Algood Food Company and a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps veteran.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Leslie Noel (Sept. 1, 1991).
Survivors include his wife, Eva Ethel Skimerhorn Noel; five daughters, Jeannie Mattingly (Jeremy) of Taylorsville, Annette Noel of LaGrange, Patty Kuntz (Jerry) of Owensboro, Debbie Noel of Bloomfield and Bobbi Boblett (Bradley) of Willisburg; one son, John Noel (Sandra) of Lancaster, S.C.; one sister, Bonnie Stevens of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Millard Ledford officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Noel, Matt Noel, Jerry Kuntz, Jeremy Mattingly, Bradley Boblett, Ray Keeling and Nathan Noel.
The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
