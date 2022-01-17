Obituary: Athel D. ‘A.D.’ Noel, 85, Bloomfield

Athel D. “A.D.” Noel, 85, of Bloomfield, died at 10:14 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was a native of Shelby County. He was born Jan. 7, 1937, to the late Otha and Mary Taylor Noel. He was a member of the Bloomfield Church of God of Prophecy. He was a former employee of Algood Food Company and a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps veteran.

ATHEL D. “A.D.” NOEL

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Susan Leslie Noel (Sept. 1, 1991).

Survivors include his wife, Eva Ethel Skimerhorn Noel; five daughters, Jeannie Mattingly (Jeremy) of Taylorsville, Annette Noel of LaGrange, Patty Kuntz (Jerry) of Owensboro, Debbie Noel of Bloomfield and Bobbi Boblett (Bradley) of Willisburg; one son, John Noel (Sandra) of Lancaster, S.C.; one sister, Bonnie Stevens of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with the Rev. Millard Ledford officiating. Burial is in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Josh Noel, Matt Noel, Jerry Kuntz, Jeremy Mattingly, Bradley Boblett, Ray Keeling and Nathan Noel.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-