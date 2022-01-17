Sheriff’s office investigating death of man found Saturday in Melody Lake area

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday afternoon in the area of Melody Lake in southern Nelson County.

Deputies were dispatched to Melody Lake at 4:15 p.m. Saturday for a report of a deceased person. Based on the evidence collected at the scene, they believe the the body was that of John Thomas, “J.T.” Burba, a local man who was reported missing to police on Dec. 29, 2021.

According to a sheriff’s office flyer, at the time he was reported missing, the family had not heard from him for several weeks.

According to a sheriff’s office press release, an autopsy will be conducted and the investigation is ongoing.

