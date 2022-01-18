Obituary: Virginia Louise Parrett, 80, New Haven

Virginia Louise Parrett, 80, of New Haven, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a native of Hardin County and a member of New Horizon Baptist Fellowship in Glendale for several years. She retired from the Hardin County School System where she was a cafeteria worker and bus driver.

VIRGINA LOUISE PARRET

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Parrett; her parents, John C. and Ida Lawson Sprinkle; and one brother, Charles Sprinkle.

She is survived by one daughter, Verhonda Rena Miller (Cliff) of Sonora; one son, Carroll Edward Parrett (Sharon) of New Haven;three grandchildren, Ryan Basham, Shannon Holden and Courtney Hines; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Bro. David Reynolds and Bro. Steve Hill officiating. Burial is in Valley Creek Cemetery.

Visitation continues after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.

-30-