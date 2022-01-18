Obituary: Dennis Wayne Grubbs, 67, Bardstown

Dennis Wayne Grubbs, 67, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 7, 1954 in Cox’s Creek to the late John Willard and Elizabeth Cheatham Grubbs. He was a retired truck driver. He loved to pitch horseshoes and go bowling. He enjoyed restoring classic cars.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Phillip Grubbs, Billy Grubbs, David Grubbs and Junior Grubbs.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky Brown Grubbs; two daughters, Patricia (Walter Wynn) Hedegard of Indianapolis and Megan (James) Clark of New Haven; two sons, John (Amy) Grubbs and Casey (Amanda) Settles, both of Bardstown; two brothers, Rickie (Kathy) Grubbs of Boston and Johnny (Cathy) Grubbs of Bardstown; and 16 grandchildren.

In following his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

