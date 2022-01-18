Rolling Fork Fire responds to reported structure fire on South Stillwell Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 — The Rolling Fork Fire Department spent several hours on the scene of a structure fire in the 1000 block of South Stillwell Road in the Boston area.

Firefighters arrived on the scene before 7 p.m. and remained on the scene until about 10:45 p.m. during a time when the temperatures hovered around 28 degrees. Several pieces of equipment were sent to the scene and spent several hours there.

No additional information regarding injuries or damage was available.

-30-