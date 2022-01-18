General Assembly legislation may delay county redistricting to May 2023

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Rado

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, 12:30 p.m. — Nelson Fiscal Court’s plan to redistrict the county this year may not take place in May as planned.

While current state law requires county governments to reapportion their legislative districts in May of the second year after a census, House Bill 212, if approved, will push redistricting on the county level to the third year after the census — 2023.

According to the bill, as currently planned, redistricting would take place this year after the May primary election but before the November general election. The changes will draw new district and precinct lines between the primary and general election. The changes could move some officeholders out of their current district, and cause confusion with voters who find their local precincts have changed.

By pushing redistricting on the county level to 2023, it will avoid any impact on local elections.

Nelson Fiscal Court was advised of the legislation by Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom, who said it was being discussed among the state’s county clerks.

The bill was introduced to the House on Jan 5th, and is current in the committee on Local Government.

-30-