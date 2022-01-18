Obituary: Mary Carlene Mattingly, 63, Holy Cross

Mary Carlene Mattingly, 63, of Holy Cross, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born July 16, 1958, in Marion County. She was a retired employee of Wilson and Muir Bank & Trust in Bardstown. She, with her husband, operated the old Mattingly Food Mart in New Hope for 24 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Mattingly Sr.; and her parents, Charles Norman and Carla Mae Peake Sims.

Survivors include two daughters, Rachael Gootee (Jason) of Loretto and Kayla Newton (Blake) of New Hope; two sons, Arthur Lee Mattingly Jr. of Bardstown and Andy Mattingly (Angela) of New Hope; five sisters, Gail Downs (Billy) of Greenbrier, Judy Clark (Eddie) of Bardstown, Tammy Mattingly (Ronnie) of New Hope, Stacy Thompson (Ray) of Loretto and Cindy Knopp (Vincent) of Saint Joe; two brothers, Alan Sims (Rita) of Holy Cross and Carl Sims (Joann) of Gleanings; 10 grandchildren, Abby Hicks, Nevaeh Hutchins, Bentley Mattingly, Linkin Mattingly, Tylor Gootee, Alexis Gootee, Cameron Gootee, Landon Newton, Emily Newton and Henry Newton; and two great-grandchildren, Collin Brady and Baylor Wethington.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Dean Giulitto.

Pallbearers are Arthur Mattingly Jr., Andy Mattingly, Blake Newton, Jason Gootee, Tylor Gootee and Carl Sims. Honorary Pallbearers are Cameron Gootee, Landon Newton and Bentley Mattingly.

