Obituary: David Sherroan, 68, Bardstown

David Sherroan, 68, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Audubon Hospital in Louisville. He was born Nov. 19, 1953, in Louisville. He retired from Fives Inc. in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by two sons, David Sherroan Jr., and Ricky Sherroan; his parents, Everett and Jo Ann Sherroan; two sisters, Belinda Tharpe and Darlene McCoy; and one brother, Dennis Sherroan.

He is survived by his wife, Dottie Sherroan of Bardstown; two daughters, Stacey Williams and Summer (Dante) Elliott, both of Louisville; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

