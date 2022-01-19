Obituary: David Etheredge, 70, Bardstown

David Etheredge, 70, of Bardstown, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born Jan. 14, 1952, in Covington. He was a retired insurance agent. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, loved sports, loved being with family and friends, and had a heart for helping others. He was a beloved member and elder of First Presbyterian Church, where he was heavily involved and served in many supporting roles of the church.

He was preceded in death by one son, Michael Etheredge; and his parents, Ruth, T. T. Etheredge, and Michael Sampite.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patti Etheredge of Bardstown; one daughter, Maggie (Adam) Revelette of Gardendale, Ala.; one sister, Charlotte (Joe) Moffitt of Lebanon; one brother, Mark Etheredge of Bardstown; one nephew, Theron Etheredge; two grandchildren, Nolan Revelette and Mary Gwen Revelette; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service is 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Ginny Brown officiating.

Mask are required and social distancing will be expected.

Memorial contributions may go to First Presbyterian Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

