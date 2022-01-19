Obituary: Jonathan G. Shelburne, 57, Taylorsville

Jonathan G. Shelburne, 57, of Taylorsville, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born May 12, 1964, in Taylorsville to the late Vivian Marie Hardin and Johnnie Snider Shelburne. He was a former employee of Black & Decker in Shelbyville. He loved horseback riding and was very set in his own ways.

JONATHAN G. SHELBURNE

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Aubrey Shelburne; two daughters, Emily (Lee) Stevens of Taylorsville and Sara Shelburne of Fairfield; three stepsons, Chris (Becky) Redmon and Michael (Savannah) Redmon, both of Mount Eden, and Jonathon Redmon of Taylorsville; one sister, Teresa (Abe) Neal of Lawrenceburg; three grandchildren, Trai, Bentley and Johnnie; one niece, Amanda Moline of Lawrenceburg; one nephew, John Moline of Fairfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Eric Gilbert officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

