Obituary: Charles Yates Jewell, 76, Bloomfield

Charles Yates Jewell, 76, of Bloomfield, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Washington County to the late Robert Owen and Anna Bell Haydon Jewell. He was a former employee of Southern States. He was a farmer and was a Pentecostal by faith.

CHARLES YATES JEWELL

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Melissa Sue Perez; and eight brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Jewell; three daughters, Mae (Wesley) Bunch of Springfield, Donna Milburn (Robbie Summitt) of Cox ‘s Creek, and Misty (Todd) Jewell of Taylorsville; four sons, Jody Jewell of Shelby County, Dewayne (Rosie) Jewell of Taylorsville, and James Douglas and Charles Douglas (Samantha Allen), both of Bloomfield; 10 brothers and sisters; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Vernon Jewell officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-