Obituary: Michael Wathen Abell, 75, Bardstown

Michael Wathen Abell, 75, of Bardstown, died peacefully with his wife and children by his side, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Lexington. He was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Lebanon to the late James Edwin and Frances Rebecca (Fannie Brown) Abell.

He was a loving husband and father and a good friend to many. He graduated from St. Augustine Grade and High School in Lebanon before graduating from Bellarmine University where he was the Student Government president. After college, he joined the Peace Corp and served in Peru from 1968 to 1970. From 1982 to 1993, he served as Nelson County Judge Executive. From 1994 thru 2000, he was director of purchasing for the state of Kentucky. He retired as chief financial officer for the City of Bardstown in 2000.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Leo and Annie Laurie Hagan; one brother-in-law, Bernard Hagen of Louisville; and one sister-in-law, Betty Turner Abell

He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 plus years, Sheila Hagan Abell; one daughter, Laurie Rebecca Abell (Justin) of Denver, Colo.; one son, Eric Wathen Abell of Denver, Colo.; six siblings, James Edwin Jr. (Leah) of New Bern, N.C., George (Judy) of Claremont, Calif., J. Patrick (Teresa) of Frankfort, Rebecca of Louisville, Beth McClean (Bob) of Middletown, and Joe (Laura Lee) of Franklin, Ohio; his in-laws on the Hagan side of the family; and many nieces and nephews who thought the world of him.

A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the St. Joseph Church Parish Hall.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked contributions be made to the following: Sister of Charity of Nazareth, Office of Missions and Advancements, P.O Box 9 , Nazareth, KY 40004 ; Bernheim Forest Memorial Office, 2499 Clermont Road, P.O. Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110; and the National Peace Corp Association, 1825 Connecticut Ave NW#800, Washington, DC , 20009

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

