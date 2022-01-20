Obituary: Pat Carey, 67 Bardstown

Pat Carey, 67, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born March 17, 1954, in Nelson County. He was owner of Carey Electric and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James William and Dorothy Mae Hagan Carey.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Linda Carey of Bardstown; one daughter, Amy Carey of Bardstown; four sisters, Maryann Waldridge of Morgantown, and Donna May (Jim) Snellen, Joyce (Doug) Wallingford and Nora Carey, all of Bardstown; two brothers, William Kenneth Carey and Louis Daniel Carey, both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The prayer service is 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Jason Harris. Burial is at St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at the funeral home with cremation following the service and visitation.

Memorial contributions may go to the American Diabetes Association and Wounded Warriors Project.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

