Obituary: John Thomas ‘J.T.’ Burba, 39, New Haven

John Thomas “J.T.” Burba, 39, of New Haven passed away. He was born on July 3, 1982 in Louisville and was a self-employed carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Venita McCubbins Nix; his grandparents, Junior and Faye McCubbins, and Libby Vittitow and J.T. Hilbert; one aunt, Susie McCubbins, one uncle, Buster McCubbins; and one cousin, Marshall McCubbins.

Survivors include one son, John Thomas Burba Jr.; his father, Johnny Clan; three sisters, April Maulden, Heather Neeley and Julie Clan; and one brother, Mikey Burba.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Little Brick Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of arrangements.

