Obituary: Jeffrey Lee Andriot, 57, Bardstown

Jeffrey Lee Andriot, 57, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born May 13, 1964, in Louisville to the late Paul John, Sr. and Geraldine Jones Andriot. He was an employee of Toyota Boshoku of Bardstown. He loved riding his bike and hanging out with his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Tana Avis Andriot; two sons, Joshua Andriot and Jonathon Andriot, both of Louisville; two brothers, Paul J. Andriot Jr. of Taylorsville and Mark W. Andriot of Mount Washington; two grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

