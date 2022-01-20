Obituary: Harold ‘Duke’ Crump, 89, Lebanon Junction

Harold “Duke” Crump, 89, of Lebanon Junction, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Norton Audubon Hospital. He was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Bullitt County to his parents, Jesse and Carrie Belle McCubbins Crump. He was retired from General Electric and was a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Wanda Faye Ricketts Crump; two daughters, Pam Riggs (Jim) and Patty Newton (Richard); one son, Mike Crump; two stepsons, Eddie Kappel and Joey Kappel; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

