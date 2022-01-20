Obituary: Mark Kevin Brunhammer, 56, Bardstown

Mark Kevin Brunhammer, 56, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 11, 1965. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a little league football coach for the “Cowboys.” He was a lead guitarist who played in several bands, including “Backwoods”, “Unfaced”, “All Dogs” and “Pistol Whip”, and co-captain of an APA Pool League team “High Rollers.”

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jessica Brunhammer; his parents, Walter and Dorothy Brunhammer; one sister, Ann Brunhammer; his maternal grandparents, Ivo and Louise Newton; and his paternal grandmother, Mary E. Reeve’s.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Lundy; two sons, Derek Brunhammer and Isaac Lundy; one sister, Rene Hood; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Ben Brown officating. Burial is in St. Thomas Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

