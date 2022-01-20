With filing deadline looming, primary voters will have a full slate of candidates

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 — The extended filing deadline for the May primary has resulted so far in one additional candidate to file for a magistrate’s seat on Nelson Fiscal Court.

Tony Marie Wiley, 61, of the Hubbards Lane area, filed Tuesday as a Republican candidate for magistrate of the county’s 3rd District.

Wiley is the second woman to file recently as a candidate for magistrate. Ann Marie Williams is a Republican candidate for magistrate in District 5.

The 3rd District’s magistrate seat has been held for many years by Bernard Ice, who announced last year he will not seek re-election this year.

The open seat has attracted candidates from both political parties to fill the seat. So far, two Democrats, David Avis and David Call, and two additional Republicans besides Wiley — Jeff Cassell and Philip Bischoff.

FILING DEADLINE NEXT WEEK. The last day to file as a candidate is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the office of Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom.

