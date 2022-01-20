COVID-19 update: County adds 445 new cases from Sunday to Wednesday

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, 3:45 p.m. — The current variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to run rampant in Nelson County, prompting a substantial increase in the number of positive testing numbers provided by the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

Between Sunday, Jan. 16th and Wednesday, Jan. 19th, Nelson County reported 445 new cases. New cases reported by day:

Sunday, Jan. 16 – 77 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17 – 42 new cases;

Tuesday, Jan. 18 – 139 new cases;

Wednesday, Jan. 19 – 187 new cases;

So far this week, one additional COVID-related death was added for a total of 122 deaths.

As of Wednesday, Nelson County ranked No. 14 out of the state’s 120 counties for new COVID-19 cases reported.

MARION COUNTY. The state reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in Marion County on Wednesday, with 64 COVID-related deaths.

WASHINGTON COUNTY. The state reeported 28 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Washington County, with 53 COVID-related deaths.

FOR MORE DATA. For complete COVID-19 data totals, visit the Kentucky Department for Public Health COVID-19 website by clicking here.

