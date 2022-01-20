Obituary: Kenneth Raymond ‘Kenny’ Fletcher, 73, Bardstown

Kenneth Raymond “Kenny” Fletcher, 73, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 3, 1948, in New Haven to the late, Raymond Douglas and Mary Virgina “Midge” Essex Fletcher.

KENNETH RAYMOND “KENNY” FLETCHER

He was a member of St. Joseph Parish. He retired from Newcomb Oil Company as a retail supervisor with 40 years of service. He was a 40-year member of Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed golfing and loved vacationing in Florida. He loved his family most of all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James E. Fletcher.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 52 years, Mary Louise Beam Fletcher of Bardstown; two daughters, Tina (Brad) Thomas of Lexington and Leigh’Ann (Robert) Stafford of White Lake, Michigan; two sisters, Ann (Chad) Mouser of New Haven and Sandra “Cookie” (Nick) Greenwell Jr. of New Haven; four grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Regan Thomas, Robbey Stafford and Kate Stafford; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty and Deacon Dean Guilitto officiating. Burial is in St. Catherine Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care @ U.K. Health Care 800 Rose St. Lexington, Kentucky 40536 or to his church, St. Joseph Parish in Bardstown.

Pallbearers will be Mark Greenwell, Charlie Russell, Jerimy Fletcher, Stewart Mouser, Kyle Russell, Michael Beam, Jason Fletcher, Duke Fletcher, Mason Tucker, Xander Tucker, and Cory Greenwell.

The family requests that mask be worn.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-