Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 18-20, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

Sarah Beth Johnson, 34, 4008, possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; failure to illuminate head lamps; inadequate muffler. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Christopher Mattingly, 48, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; display of an illegal or altered registration plate; license to be in possession; rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 2:19 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

Mitch Braden Kanatzer Jr, 43, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting; disorderly conduct, first-degree; terroristic threatening, first-degree. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Michael Thompson, 34, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; abandonment of a vehicle on a public road; tampering with physical evidence; license to be in possession; reckless driving; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, second-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree; criminal trespassing, third-degree. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy William Shaw, 40, Campbellsville, failure to appear. Bond is $400 cash. Booked at 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

Johnathan Charles Mattingly, 35, Bardstown, violation of a foreign protective order. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Ricardo Carmona, 28, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Nicole Brooks, 40, Lebanon, public intoxication controlled substance, (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

Sharon Christine Downs, 58, Bardstown, wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (no visible injury). No bond listed. Booked at 12:09 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Ian Zachary Criner, 33, Radcliff, contempt of court. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:27 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Malynda Gayle Culver, 42, Bardstown, flagrant non-support. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 11:37 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-