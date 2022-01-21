Obituary: Charles Stanley Shelton, 83, Hodgenville

Charles Stanley Shelton, 83, of Hodgenville, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He was born Feb. 2, 1938, in Salt River to the late Irvin Stanley and Alice Victoria Campbell Shelton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Carolyn Mantooth; one sister, Mary Regina Flairty (Alfred); and one brother, Donald Irvin Shelton (Dorothy).

He was a member of New Haven 1st Baptist Church. He was a Mason of Duvall #6 in Bardstown, He was a history buff and a collector of many things. He was an auto body mechanic on Corvettes and he was a Civil War re-enactor.

He leaves to cherish his memory one daughter, Regina Louise (Andy) Allison of Louisville; two sons, Charles Jeffrey (Robin) Shelton of Hodgenville and Stanley James (Valerie) Shelton of New Haven; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Glenn Metcalf and Bro. Aaron Shipp officiating. Burial is in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville at a later date.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-