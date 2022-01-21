Obituary: Susan Yvonne Stone, 52, Taylorsville

Susan Yvonne Stone, 52, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born May 20, 1969, in Bardstown to Brenda Montgomery and Kenneth Chesser. She was an office manager for Todd’s Heating and Air and was a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. She loved her home, spending time with her grandchildren and going to flea markets.

SUSAN YVONNE STONE

She is survived by her husband, Marshall L. Stone; two daughters, Angel Tindle of Florida and Chelsea Green of Shelbyville; one son, Michael Tindle of Taylorsville; three stepsons, Chase Stone of Louisville amd Kyle (Tori) Stone amd Cody Stone, both of Taylorsville; her mother, Brenda Chesser of Taylorsville; her father and stepmother, Kenny and Tammy Chesser of Florida; two brothers, Buster (Lynn) Chesser of Bloomfield and Tony (Lesley) Chesser of Chaplin; and seven grandchildren.

The funeral is private.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

