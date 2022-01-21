Obituary: Ernest Glenn Rawlins, 81, Bloomfield

Ernest Glenn Rawlins, 81, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home. He was born In Texas on Dec. 12, 1940, to Johnny and Mary Alice Folsom Rawlins. He was a retired self-employed barber.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Melinda Paige Rawlins Cannis.

Survivors include one daughter, Brittan (Joseph) Clay of Paris; one son, John Rawlins of Bloomfield; one son-in-law, Shad Finley of Bloomfield; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family honored his wishes for cremation with no no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin Funeral home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-