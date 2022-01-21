Obituary: Ricky O’Daniel, 63, Bardstown

Ricky O’Daniel, 63, of Bardstown, entered his heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born March 24, 1958, in Bardstown. He was a 1977 graduate of Bethlehem High School. He was known by many as a part owner of Bluegrass Seed and Fertilizer. He loved farming, fishing and his family dearly, they were his pride and joy.

RICKY O’DANIEL

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Golda O’Daniel; and one brother, Ronnie O’Daniel.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Peggy Boblitt O’Daniel; three daughters, Kristy O’Daniel Drury, Kelly (Clint) Sanders, and Kimberly (David) Drury; eight siblings, Betty (Skippy) Stone, Mary Brothers, Jimmy (Shelia) O’Daniel, Peggy (Lonnie) Hibbs, Dale (Kenny) Downs, Fran (Rick) Mattingly, Carol O’Daniel, all of Bardstown, and Kathy Coomer of Richmond; six grandchildren, Olivia Rogers, Brennen (Morgan) Lundy, Shelby Drury, Summer Sanders, Lawsyn Drury, and Carter Drury; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Chesser officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the funeral home with a 6 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to the donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-