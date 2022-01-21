Obituary: Leslie Kenneth ‘Les’ Backherms, 83, Bardstown

Leslie Kenneth “Les” Backherms, 83, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Dec. 18, 1938, in Louisville to the late Harry Kenneth and Thelma Lee Barrow Backherms. He was a former employee of Ky-Indiana Lumber Company. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

LESLIE KENNETH “LES” BACKHERMS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Monin Backherms; and one brother, John C. Backherms.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Joseph Batcheldor officiating. burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, and 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. Sunday prayer service with Deacon Steve Heil.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Flaget Memorial Oncology Unit or Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-