Obituary: Lee Edmond Richardson, 45, Chaplin
Lee Edmond Richardson, 45, of Chaplin, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. He was born Dec. 28, 1976, in Bardstown to Larry and Donna Kidwell Richardson. He was a farmer and John Deere enthusiast. He loved restoring tractors and was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Edmond Richardson.
He is survived by one daughter, Anna Lee Richardson of Bardstown; his mother, Donna Richardson of Chaplin; one sister, Lorie Richardson Hicks of Bardstown; two nephews, Aaron Hicks and Ryan Hicks, both of Bardstown; his beloved dog, Jingles; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral is 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the Chaplin Christian Church with Bro. Howie Spears officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at the church.
The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
