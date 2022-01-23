Obituary: Michael Ciarlante, 68, Bardstown

Michael Ciarlante, 68, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at his home. He was born Sept. 15, 1953, in Louisville. He was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran. .He retired from the United States Postal Service in Louisville, and he was a member of the Whiskey City Cruisers and a big UK fan.

MICHAEL CIARLANTE

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Ciarlante; and his parents, Alfred Felix Ciarlante and Ruby Darlene Slayton.

He is survived by his companion, Karen Vittitow of Bardstown; one sister, Kathy (Randy) Slayton of Brandenburg; three brothers, Tony Ciarlante of Shively, Pete (Rhonda) Ciarlante of Chaplin, and Allen (Rachel) Ciarlante of Louisville; four grandkids, Gavin, Lola, Baron, and Caleb Vittitow; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Smith officating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kosair Shrine Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-