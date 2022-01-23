Obituary: Amy Denise Lewis, 45, Fairfield

Amy Denise Lewis, 45, of Fairfield, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 18, 1976, in Bardstown to Robert “Bobby” and Mary Josephine Dragoo Lewis. She was a cashier at WalMart for 19 years. She loved UK athletics, country music and NASCAR. She was always kind and smiling and she never met a stranger.

AMY DENISE LEWIS

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Josephine Lewis.

She is survived by her father, Bobby Lewis of Fairfield; two sisters, Missy Nally and Sara Jean Newton (Eric Henley), both of Bardstown; one brother, Bobby Joe Lewis of Greenbrier; one niece, Amber Nally (Johnathan Newton); two nephews, Brandon Nally and Tanner Newton; one great-nephew, Ethan Newton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-