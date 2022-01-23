Bardstown businessman files as 4th Republican for 3rd District magistrate

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 — The Bardstown man who is an owner of Bud’s Produce in Elizabethtown filed Thursday as a Republican seeking a seat on Nelson Fiscal Court.

Marvin T. “MT” Harned, 52, filed to be a candidate for magistrate in Nelson County’s 3rd District. The is seat currently held by Magistrate Bernard Ice, who will not seek re-election.

Harned is the fourth Republican candidate to file to represent the 3rd District on Nelson Fiscal Court.

The other Republicans who have filed include Bardstown businessman Jeff Cassell, Toni Wiley and Philip Bischoff. Two Democrats have filed for the seat as well — David Avis and David Call.

The May primary will narrow the field to one candidate from each political party, and they will face-off in the November election.

FILING DEADLINE. The deadline to file to be a candidate in the May primary is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Nelson County Clerk’s Office.

-30-