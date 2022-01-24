Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 21-23, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Daniel Terrence Culver, 45, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Benjamin Scott Tomlin, 29, Bardstown, indecent exposure, first-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 4:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 27, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 6:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

David Brian Johnson, 27, Shepherdsville, speeding 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); receiving stolen property, $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; wanton endangerment, first-degree; reckless driving; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license; assault, first-degree; failure to or improper signal; license to be in possession. Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 4:34 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Andrew Fowler, 50, Shelbyville, Tenn., failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 2:49 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Coty Malik Salazar, 24, failure to appear. Bond is $323 cash. Booked at 10:44 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Sean Robert Brown, 39, Bardstown, speeding 18 mph over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree; tampering with physical evidence; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 11:35 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Daniel Alfonzo Morales, 23, Bardstown, speeding, 22 mph over limit; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 12:04 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Keown, 45, Shepherdsville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; speeding, 25 mph over limit; possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. No bond listed. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Paul William Bosse, 50, Bardstown, possession of marijuana. Bond is $378 cash. Booked at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Andrew Lee McDonald, 43, New Haven, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $30,500 cash. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-