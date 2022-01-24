Obituary: Ronald Lee ‘Uncle Ron’ Forrest, 71, Bardstown

Ronald Lee “Uncle Ron” Forrest, 71, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, just a month before his birthday. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He was born Feb. 22, 1950, in Louisville to the late Leroy and Imogene Leasor Forrest. He dedicated his life to teaching others about the many joys found in the woods or on the lake. Kids learned to hunt and fish under his close supervision, while learning about the importance nature brings to one’s life. It was in this, that Ron earned the term of endearment, “Uncle Ron.”

He was one of the original organizer’s of the NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsman, an organization devoted to bringing the joy of the outdoors to those with disabilities. It was the simple pleasures of sharing his love for the outdoors that brought him the greatest happiness. He has now joined his friends who have gone before him to scope out the best hunting and fishing spots while they waited for Ron to arrive.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nellie Forrest; one daughter, Christie Forrest; one stepson, Jason Lowe (Laura), and their children, Jace and Ellie; one aunt, Nadine Noe; one granddaughter, Tawny Forrest; and many cousins and a band of friends who have remained closer than brothers.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in the Maraman Family Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the funeral home.

Memorical contributions may go to Adaptive Sportsman of KY.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

