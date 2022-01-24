Obituary: Jerry Neal Pinkston, 70, formerly of Bardstown
Jerry Neal Pinkston, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 5, 1951 in Bardstown. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a former barber and did construction work. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a loving father and an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Pinkston.
He is survived by one daughter, Sarah (Jeremy) Ross; two sons, Logan Pinkston and Louis Pinkston; his mother, Maxine Adams Pinkston; and one brother, Donnie (Lisa) Pinkston.
The funeral is 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Vernon Jewell officiating. Burial is in Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation is 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-