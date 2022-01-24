Obituary: James Ray ‘Jimmy’ Hilbert Sr., of Bardstown

James Ray “Jimmy” Hilbert Sr., of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Bardstown surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 23, 1959, in Bardstown to the late Albert Ray and Mary Evelyn Lawrence Hilbert. He loved his job as a former employee of Bernheim Forest where he followed in his grandfather’s footsteps as a park ranger. In later years he became a long distance truck driver and recently worked for Trade Winds Transit. He loved his family and friends and most of all he loved the Lord and was currently attending Agape Christian Fellowship in Bardstown. He lived a selfless life full of love and care for others.

JAMES RAY “JIMMY” HILBERT SR.

He is survived by one daughter, Jessica LeAnn (Anthony) Mattingly; one son, James Ray “Jimmy” Hilbert Jr.; eight siblings, Donna (Rick) Bonam, Judy (John) Teske, Marilyn Jackson, Rita (Ricky) Shain, Carol (Jim) Teske, Janet Hilbert, Gary Hilbert and Joe Hilbert; three grandchildren, Warren, Ryder and Gabriel; and many extended family who loved him dearly.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Marvin Redmon and Bro. Tony Hilbert officiating. Burial is in Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-