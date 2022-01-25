Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Tina Renee Bailey, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Allen Nally, 44, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 5:14 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Kaylea Cheyenne Lowe, 20, Somerset, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:29 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Matthew Roberts, 36, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $43,380 cash. Booked at 12:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Malena Ann Allen, 28, Louisville, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); failure to appear. Bond total is $11,500 cash. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Angel Gonzalez Alvarez, 37, Chaplin, speeding, 12 mph over limit; no insurance card; no registration receipt; no operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 8:27 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-