Obituary: Donna Wells, 62, Hodgenville

Donna Wells, 62, of Hodgenville, a native of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was the retired General Manager of the Toyota Plant in Georgetown. She loved to travel the world and loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

DONNA WELLS

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wells and Doris Barnett Wells McDowell; and one niece, Brittany Wells.

She is survived by one sister, Loretta Bivens of Nazareth; one brother, Danny (Leslie) Wells of Albany; two nephews, Ryan (Misty) Bevins and Todd (Lacee) Bivens; three nieces, Jessica (Chris) Jones, Maggie Wells and Doris Wells; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. DeWayne Gibson officiating. Burial is in the Valley Cemetery in Taylorsville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

