State data shows Nelson County remains in state Top 20 for new COVID-19 infections

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, 11 a.m. — The Omnicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to run rampant with record numbers of new infections being recorded in Nelson County.

During the seven day period that ended Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, the Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 748 new COVID-19 infections in Nelson County and a total of 123 COVID-related deaths.

Nelson County remains No. 20 among the state’s 120 counties for the total number of COVID-19 cases reported.

Statewide, 2,326 people are hospitalized for COVID; 440 are in intencive care units, and 257 are on ventilators.

In the 15-county region that includes Nelson County, this region has the highest number of hospitalizations — 772 as of Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, with 125 patients in an ICU and 82 on ventilators.

The official numbers of new cases does not include the results of home COVID tests, which are not reported to state health authorities unless the tested individual ends up seeking care from their family doctor or a hospital.

According to a physician quoted in Monday’s edition of the Lexington Herald-Leader, the state’s actual COVID case count may be up to 4 times greater than the official state numbers.

While the latest variant is believed to be less serious than the Delta variant, it can still be a dangerous disease — particularly to the unvaccinated.

-30-