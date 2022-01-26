Local GOP chair files to challenge state Rep. Chad McCoy in May primary election

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 — The legislation to extend the candidate filing deadline and push the primary election from May to August was not approved by the Kentucky General Assembly, so 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 was the deadline for candidates to file for office for the May primary.

TREY BRADLEY

The chairman of the Republican Party of Nelson County filed Tuesday afternoon in Frankfort as a candidate for 50th District state representative — the seat currently held by state Rep. Chad McCoy, who has filed for re-election.

The move came as a surprise to many Nelson County Republicans, who did not expect the party chair to be a political challenger of the incumbent state representative.

On Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, Bradley filed campaign finance paperwork indicating his plans to run for 50th District state representative.

The filing means incumbent state Rep. Chad McCoy faces two challengers in the May primary — Candy D. Massaroni and Bradley.

No Democrat has filed to run for the office.

Unless changed by the General Assembly, the current date for the May primary is May 17, 2022.

