City of Bardstown receives clean audit opinion for its FY 2020-21 financials

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton opened Tuesday’s city council meeting with a moment of silence to honor former city employee and Chief Financial Officer Mike Abell.

Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton

FISCAL YEAR 2021 AUDIT. The city council was presented the annual financial audit cover the past fiscal year by Lexington-based RFH.

The audit was presented to the council by Kevin Fisher, a manager with RFH.

Fisher’s presentation showed that the city is in sound financial shape and RFH offered what they called a “clean audit opinion,” noting that the financial statements accurately reflected the city’s financial status.

Fisher noted that two suggested improvements from the previous year’s audit had been adopted, therefore there were no additional suggestions for improving the city’s processes or financial controls.

In other business, the council:

— approved an amended request for service for Corman’s Crossing Phase VIII. The developers were adding four lots, which would require extension of sewer services for those lots.

— approved first reading of an ordinance that updates the definition of “apartment customer” in regard to the assessment of the city’s system development charges.

-30-