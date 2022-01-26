Pair arrested after Task Force search of room at My Old Kentucky Home motel

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

From left, Amber Marie Elzy of Bardstown and James Anthony Wiilalmson of Mount Washington.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 — Earlier today, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force Wednesday with a search warrant on suspected narcotics traffickers at the Old Kentucky Home Motel at 414 W. Stephen Foster Ave.

Amber Marie Elzy, 36, of Bardstown and James Anthony Williamson, 37 of Mount Washington were arrested on a charge of trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine).

The Task Force expects additional charges and arrests will be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information may contact the Task Force at (270) 769-0694. All callers an remain anonymous.

-30-