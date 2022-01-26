Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident Tuesday on Bloomfield Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday afternoon at 5:26 p.m. to an address in the 7000 block of Bloomfield Road for a report of a shooting.

The investigation revealed that a gun was fired during an altercation among family members, and an adult male who was shot and injured fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The man was located about four hours later. He was treated by Nelson County EMS and taken to Flaget Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brandon Teater.

