Local veteran offers details of proposed downtown Bardstown veterans park

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIOZ

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 — Bardstown businessman and veteran Jerry Janes was our studio guest on today’s “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on WBRT. Janes provided details of a proposed veterans park that he and a non-profit group of supporters would like to see built in downtown Bardstown. The desired location is the empty city-owned lot at the corner of North Third Street and Broadway, though that idea seems to lack support from Mayor Dick Heaton, who says a committee headed by Councilman Joe Buckman has proposed a very different plan for the lot. The veterans park would provide locals and tourists with an interactive display and access to true local history, and Janes said that local schools could use a proposed small pavillion for an outdoor classroom to study the local contributions to American military history. Running time: 44 minutes, 51 seconds.

-30-