Obituary: Charlotte W. Dowell, 89, Bardstown

Charlotte W. Dowell, 89, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, after a recent hospitalization. She was born Dec. 19, 1932, to George and Ethel Webbert in Baltimore, Md. She married Dan Dowell in 1953 and they were married for 64 years. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; three sisters, Ann, Mae, and Dorothy; and one brother, Bill.

Survivors include two daughters, Sheryl of Nazareth and Susan of New Haven; two sons, Dan of Seattle, Wash., and Bill of New Hope; one brother, George of Westminster, Md.; nine grandchildren, Jeremiah, Stephen, Esther, Hannah, Ruth, Rueben, Daniel, Cody, and Dallas; and three great-grandchildren, Savanna, Giselle, and Madison.

