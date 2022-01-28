Obituary: Rose Peters, 61

Rose Peters, 61, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. She bravely fought a two-year battle with cancer and was surrounded by her family in her final hours.

ROSE PETERS

She loved to spend time with the love of her life, George, and ride their Harleys. She was an avid animal lover and over the years she was always known to take in strays. She loved to go camping, travel, work outside, and tell the family what to do.

Her best friend was her niece, Christina (Tina). They spent many years together taking girl trips with family and friends, bike trips, and camping.

She was born in Elizabethtown on June 21, 1960, to Raymond Eugene Sr. and Rosie May Milligan, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law Michael L Burris of Campbellsville.

She is survived by her spouse of 41 years, George A Peters Jr.; two sisters-in-law, Deborah A Burris and Cissy M Butzer of Campbellsville; one special niece, Christina (Paul) Franklin of Loretto; three nephews, Shaun Sampley (Cathy) of Campbellsville, Kyle Butzer of Lexington and Andrew (Lakrisha) of Irvine; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-