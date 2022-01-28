Obituary: Charles W. ‘Charlie’ Parrish Jr., 86

Charles W. “Charlie” Parrish Jr., 86, died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville. He was born Aug. 19, 1935, in Louisville.

CHARLES W. “CHARLIE” PARRISH JR.

He attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in downtown Louisville and graduated from Eastern High School. The University of Louisville awarded him a football scholarship where he played with John Unitas and Leonard Lyles, who was his freshman roommate.

After injury ended his football days, he was given the opportunity to begin a career in insurance, which would lead to a long career for he and his family. He worked with Fireman’s Fund Insurance in Memphis and Cleveland before opening the state of Kentucky territory as a “special agent” for Reliance Insurance Company. In 1962, he was brought into Eugene Wilson and Company Insurance and Demaree and Hubbard Real Estate. He spent the remainder of his career as a partner in both firms before retiring in 1995. His business partners included Tom Nichols, Leelan Hubbard, Colonel S.R. Demaree, Jack Tharp, Ben Guthrie, and his sons, Chuck and Steven.

He was active in the Bardstown/ Nelson County Chamber of Commerce and served as its president in the early 1970s.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was known by many in the community for his love of storytelling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Aline Parrish; one brother, Jim Parrish; and his great-granddaughter, Ruthie Parrish.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Mason Parrish of Louisville; three children, Charles “Chuck” (Karen Newton) Parrish III of Bardstown, Lynn Musselwhite of Louisville, and Steven (Nanci Clements) Parrish of Prospect; three siblings, Peg Christian of Blakely, Ga., Bernard (Anna) Parrish of Mount Washington, and Daniel (Anita) Parrish of Marrietta, Ga.; one sister-in-law, Barbara Parrish; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bethany Haven, P.O. Box 601, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-