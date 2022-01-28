Obituary: Tonya Ritchie, 49, Bardstown

Tonya Ritchie, 49, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 17, 1972, in Louisville. She was the former owner of Tonya’s Bridal. She enjoyed being a part of the Dance Club at Checker’s in Louisville and was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt.

She is survived by one daughter, Brittany Ritchie; one son, Derrick Ritchie; her father, Jerry Brady of Bardstown; her mother, Gayle Brady of Bardstown; one sister, Crystal (Bryan) Brady Hagan of Bardstown; one brother, Daniel (Jessi) Brady of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Aubrie Ritchie, Cash Ritchie, Riot Ritchie, Brantley Simmons and Bella Simmons; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Raywick.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

