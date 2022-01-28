Nelson County Jail Logs — Jan. 25-28, 2022

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

James Christopher Devine, 29, Bardstown, speed, 20 mph over limit; no registration plates; no registration receipt; no insurance; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 5:11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Perry White Jr. 19, Lexington, wanton endangerment, first-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $13,500 cash. Booked at Tuesday, 11:39 a.m. Jan 25, 2022 by Probation & Parole.

James Ryan Dunlap, 37, Louisville, probation violation (for misdemeanor offense); failure to appear. Bond total is $1,175 cash. Booked at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jennifer Lynn Scott, 40, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022

Trevor Franklin Chesser, 22, Willisburg, failure to appear. Bond is $1,065 cash. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Washinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Louise Brown, 25, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $3,000 cash. Booked at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Lee Sinclair, 30, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 5:46 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Cameron Reid Miller, 48, Morganton, N.C., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 7:36 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26,2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Marie Elzy, 36, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

James Anthony Williamson, 37, Mount Washington, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Adam Elvin Ball, 35, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $9,149 cash. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Merri Leigh Nelson, 55, Bardstown, failure to appear, (4 counts); contempt of court. Bond total is $16,217.09 cash. Booked at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Russell Riggs, 30, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Devon Raye Elliott, 26, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at Wednesday, 2:09 p.m. Jan. 26, 2022, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Kyle Rogers, 41, Mount Washington, failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bond is $10,000 cash or property. Booked at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Reshaun Downs, 40, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Troy Blair, 43, Lebanon, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday, jan. 26, 2022, by the Kentucky State Police.

Mack Thomas St. Clair III, 39, Cox’s Creek, trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possessio0n controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); criminal possession of a forged instrument; promoting contraband, first-degree; license to be in possession; careless driving; driving too slow for traffic conditions. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Thomas Lee Patrick, 26, Cox’s Creek, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $253 cash. Booked at 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Lee Fowler, 45, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $830 cash. Booked at 6:28 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Theresa Alena Graves, 51, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no registration plates; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 8:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jason Scott Callahan, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; terroristic threatening; failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $1,700 cash. Booked at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

April Dawn Hoover, 38, Elizabethtown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); disregarding stop sign. No bond listed. Booked at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Joshua Raymond Miles, 29, Bardstown, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); operating on a suspended license; careless driving. No bond listed. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

