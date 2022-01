NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 — The Bardsdtown City Council opened its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 25. 2022, with a moment of silence for Mike Abell, former city employee and former Chief Financial Officer. The council listened to a report on the final results of its Fiscal Year 2020-21 audit. Running time: About 48 minutes, 15 seconds.

